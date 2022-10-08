Young Creative Director Crafts New Language, Merge Concepts In The Underworld





Radiant Light Studios’ young creative director, Benjamin Efe has crafted a new language and merged several concepts in the film The Underworld.

The Underworld, a historical film, is set in the ancient forests of Delphi, the heartbeat of the Kada-Wada Kingdom far beyond the human realm, where humanity is lost. It’ll take a chosen one from the human world to restore the kingdom. His name is Victor.

In crafting this new world beyond human imagination, Efe had to create a new language – Kadawada. The language is then repeated by characters to enforce its reality. English language is used for a wider audience understanding as quite a lot of the film is based on movements – fighting and hunting scenes.

Said Efe: “The first thing I did while writing the story is to create words and give them meaning. For instance, ‘Mogamaga’ which means ‘dead or alive’; ‘Galiza’, which means Seer; ‘Tamatuka’ represents ‘the sun’, among others. Then, I also created a name for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper