2023: 121 Yoruba Human Rights Groups Back Tinubu





Human rights groups in Yoruba land numbering 121 Yoruba groups under the aegis of All Yoruba Democratic Movement (AYDM) have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the candidate they will support for the 2023 general elections.

This decision was taken after a two day meeting the Yoruba groups held in Lagos to assess all the presidential candidates vying for the post of the president of Nigeria.

The meeting had in attendance a large number of human rights groups from Yoruba speaking communities in different parts of the country, which includes Lagos State, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kogi, Kwara States,Edo and Delta States.

Reading the communiqué issued after the meeting, Comrade Taiwo Ajayi of South West Progressives stated that on Wednesday October 05, leaders of 121 groups capped the consultations with a meeting which took several hours.

“We have come out with a resolution which is fanatically binding on all members of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper