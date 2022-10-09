Floods Ravage Communities In Rivers, Delta





Rampaging floods have sacked residents of several communities in four local government areas of Rivers State.

The communities mostly located along the banks of the Orashi River and its tributaries are in Abua/Odual, Ahoada-East, Ahoada-West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas of the state.

Our correspondent observed that in Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local government area, over 20 communities have been submerged, with bridges, farms and schools affected.

The flood has forced residents who are predominantly farmers to harvest their cassava and other farm products prematurely.

Affected communities also include Obiofu, Utu-umuoriji, Ase-Azaga, Ogbeogene Utuechi and Agwe. Others are Kriegani, Aligwu, Idu-Obosiukwu, Idu-Osobile, Agbogwe, Usomini-Omoku, Obieti 1 and Ebeocha.

The chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, Hon. Vincent Job, commiserated with victims in the area.

He said several farmlands were washed away by the flood, adding that the development was a threat to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper