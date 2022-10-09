Group Tasks PMB’s Successor On Anti-graft War





The Anti-Corruption Grassroots Foundation has urged Nigeria’s next president to prioritise the fight against corruption.

National chairman of the group, Comrade Mathias Nnaji, gave the charge at an event tagged “Anti-Corruption/Good Governance Summit and Honours Investiture” in Abuja at the weekend.

Nnaji said for any meaningful achievement to be sustained, corruption must first be kept under checks.

“We want the next government to include the youth in the fight against corruption. The youth are always used for social vices. So, Nigerian youths should be properly educated as well to see corruption as the greatest enemy of our country. The building of any nation can only be achieved by her citizens,” he said.

Highlighting the aims of the organisation, Nnaji disclosed that it was aimed at assisting the federal, state and local governments to enlighten and engage people at the grassroots in the fight against corruption, saying people should not see the corruption fight as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper