HoSF Tasks Civil Servants To Speed Up Digitalisation Process





The head of the civil service of the federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has called on innovation divisions and departments in Ministries, extra-Ministerial Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to take decisive actions at speeding up the digitalization process, to be able to fit into a technology-driven world.

In a statement signed by the deputy director of communications for the head of the service, Mohammed Ahmed, Yemi-Esan made the call while declaring open a three-day sensitization training programme for staff of service innovation divisions and departments across some selected MDAs.

According to the head of service, who was represented by the permanent secretary, special duties office (SDO), Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, the training ws in tandem with the present administration’s resolve to rebuild and reform the civil service.

“Innovation is one of the key areas of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP25), currently being implemented,”…





Source: Leadership Newspaper