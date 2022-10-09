ISWAP Kills 8 Boko Haram Rivals, Seizes Large quantities Of Ammunitions





Eight insurgents have been killed when Boko Haram fighters clashed with members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction of the terrorists in the fringes of the Lake Chad.

The ISWAP also seized large quantities of ammunition in the rivalry clash which occured on October 6, 2022 when a team of the ISWAP group attacked and dealt a big blow on its Boko ram rivals at Krinowa axis in Marte LGA of Borno State.

According to intelligence information obtained by Zagazola Makama, a couter-terrorism expert in the Lake Chad from top military sources, which was made available to our correspondent, the Boko Haram fighters were returning from Marte after receiving large quantities of weapons from the camp of the Boko Haram Amir, Bakura Wulgo.

The Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād faction of Boko Haram terrorists had despatched a 12-man team from Gaizuwa, in Bama to go in search for weapons after suffering devastating defeat and losses due to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper