Make Budgetary Provisions For Climate Change, Lawmakers Urged





Policy makers in Nigeria have been advised to make adequate budget provisions to tackle the challenges of Climate Change in the country.

The chairman, Climate Parliament Nigeria Network, Samuel Onuigbo, stated this in Abuja at the Climate Parliament One-day Technical Capacity-building Workshop for the legislature on Fostering Low Carbon and Climate Resilient Nigeria.

He said the workshop was to galvanise lawmakers’ interest in providing the requisite support system for a decarbonised, low carbon and climate-resilient Nigeria.

Onuigbo also noted that the workshop would help the legislature’s critical role in driving political will, awareness creation and exposing them to the varied aspects of the climate agenda.

“This workshop is intended to create awareness and also equip my colleagues with what is required in tackling the devastating effects of climate change through an approach like renewable energy which will helps us not only in tackling the devastating effects of climate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper