MAKING IT, SPENDING IT: MAKE OR MAR MONEY CHOICES





Facebook is a social media platform used across the globe, pulling in about 2.29 billion daily active users, with 31,860,000 from Nigeria and a fertile ground to grow one’s business. It can help businesses build brand awareness, grow an online following, gather leads and help to sell products or services.

Facebook marketing tactics can include organic text, photo, or video content, paid, or “boosted,” text, photo, or video content, Miss Emmanuela Chibuzo, who has a Facebook business account says. She says the good part of it, is that it requires little or no effort to create an account and it is completely free. (For those who do not have money to pay an influencer or pay for advert to display their products, they can create a Facebook business account and manage it by themselves).

Meanwhile, those who have little fund to boost their page, Chibuzo says, they can open a Facebook ads account, so that, more people will get to know their page. “When creating the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper