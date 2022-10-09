No Swap Deal With Terrorists To Release Hostages – Military





The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said contrary to insinuations, there was no prisoner swap deal between the federal government and terrorists to release the remaining 23 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers.

Director of defence information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, told LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday that there was no swap deal, adding that elements of national power, both kinetic and non-kinetic, were deployed to secure the release of the train passengers.

The terrorists on October 5 released the remaining 23 passengers of the train.

A Twitter trend over the weekend however, alleged that 101 Boko Haram terrorists were released from the Kirikiri Prison to secure the release of the train passengers who were abducted on March 28, 2022.

The release came after six months, eight days in the terrorists’ captivity where they were tortured and subjected to dehumanising treatment.

The unverified Twitter handle said; “At exactly 6am today, 8 of October 2022, about 101 Boko Haram terrorists…





Source: Leadership Newspaper