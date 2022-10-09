Police Begin Investigation Of Viral Video On Alleged Rape





The Nigeria Police Force has opened investigation into alleged attempted rape and abuse of one Miss Ugwoegbu Ugomwa.

Ugwomwa, in a viral video online, had accused one DSP Jude Ifeanyi, a Police officer attached

to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the FCT Police Command, of abuse and attempted rape after she refused his advances.

In the video, Ugwomwa said the officer allegedly pushed her down the stairs, causing her body harms after she refused his advances.

Reacting to the development, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, said: “the attention of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command has been drawn to a video currently in circulation on some sections of social media.

“The video generated by one Miss Ugwoegbu F. Ugomwa alleged that she had been involved in some forms of physical violation by one Jude Ifeanyi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the FCT…





