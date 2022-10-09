Tinubu Support Groups Express Confidence In APC BoT Chairman





The National Working Committee of CityBoy Movement and National Coalition Group (NCG), the support groups working for the success of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the 2023 general elections, have passed a vote of confidence on the APC Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Hon. Francis Shoga.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Media and Publicity of the CityBoy-NCG, Aminat Aminu-Isah, the vote of confidence was passed on behalf of the National Working Committee of the groups by the chairman of the Organising Committee of the Cityboy-NCG, Hon. Olushayo Adeyemi, at an appraisal and evaluation meeting which held on Friday in Abuja.

The statement noted that the meeting was to examine the success and shortfalls of the concert organised by the group on September 28, to show support and usher in the electioneering campaigns which commenced on the same…





Source: Leadership Newspaper