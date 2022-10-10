2023: PDP Vows To Rescue Nigeria As Atiku Kick-starts Campaign In Akwa Ibom





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, flagged-off its presidential campaign in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, saying that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed.

The opposition party assured that its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, were ready to take challenge of rescuing te country.

Atiku, who received the symbolic presidential flag from the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, noted the myriads of problems plaguing the country, saying that every sector of the system have collapsed with insecurity overwhelming Nigerians.

He recalled that PDP during his time as Vice President in 1999, made the country grew to become the largest economy in Africa, with security, job creation and other development indices on the high side, promising to rekindle such feats when voted to power in 2023.

“I swear, if you vote for PDP, insecurity will go away, jobs will be created for our youths, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper