Flooding: IMF Seeks Assistance For Farmers, Infrastructure To Curb Food Insecurity In Nigeria





With many farmlands under water due to the flooding in Benue, Kogi, Anambra and some other States in Nigeria, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the country could be facing higher food prices, saying government getting food and cash to help people could help get people back on their feet.

The IMF also stressed the need for government to invest in building technology that will issue early warning systems as well as platforms where it can easily access climate finance that will help safeguard against shocks such as the one it is facing currently.

LEADERSHIP had highlighted the high impact of the flooding in Kogi State, which has seen many areas in its capital city of Lokoja being under water for weeks in a row, while other States continue to be affected by the flooding occasioned by the overflowing of the Benue River.

Speaking during the analytical corner on “Climate Change and Food Insecurity in Sub-Saharan Africa” on the first day of the 2022 IMF/World Bank…





Source: Leadership Newspaper