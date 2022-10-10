Glo Rolls Out Auto Credit Service, Celebrates Business Partners





Big player in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry, Globacom has rolled out Auto Alert, a new addition to its Glo’s E-top up services.

The network said this new innovation will provide seamless transition and connection for subscribers who run out of credit mid-conversation.

Globacom said this last Thursday while hosting captains of industry, Nigeria’s business elite and select business associates to an exquisite evening themed Pushing The Frontiers: An Evening With Glo. The event was held at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Globacom’s head Enterprise Business, Zakari Usman, said, “Glo Auto Credit, which can be accessed via bank applications, offers automatic credit for customers to make calls and use data. Subscribers of the service will be auto-credited when their airtime balance gets to a minimum threshold limit at their desired frequency (daily/weekly/monthly)”.

He revealed that the brand’s commitment to innovative and value adding services was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper