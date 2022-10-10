Gombe Gov Appoints 49 New Special Assistants





Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of 49 more Special Assistants and two Board members for State-owned establishments.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval for the appointment of new aides and board members, said the appointments take immediate effect.

According to him, the new appointees were drawn from 11 local government areas of the State namely; Akko, Balanga, Billiri, Dukku, Funakaye, Gombe, Kaltungo, Kwami, Nafada, Shongom and Yamaltu-Deba.

He listed the new special assistants as; Auwalu Adamu, Ibrahim J. Salisu, Konon Adamu Guri, David Saul Toudo, Philomena JM Jabuwa, Ibrahim Ishaya, Lamela Padah, Kabiru Mohammed, Eman Joel Elisha and Ankama Barnabas Sa’id Haruna, Abdulrahim Kawu Peto, Abdullahi Turaki, Musa K. Bello (Kala), Mohammed Aliyu Lamido, Garba Isa, Muhammed Ibrahim Bage, Muhammed Abdullahi Rice, Babangida Abubakar, Mohammed Jabiru Sale Kilawa, Adamu Inuwa…





Source: Leadership Newspaper