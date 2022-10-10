‘How KDSG Attracted Over $4.3 billion In Six Years’





Kaduna State Government has attracted investments worth over $4.3 billion in the last six years and has continued with its investment drive even in the face of the slow down in economic activities, owing to the impact of Covid-19.

The Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) has attracted companies like Africa Natural Resources and Mines, Tomato Jos, an agro-processing company focused on the local production of high-quality tomato paste for the Nigerian market.

Other investments that the state government has attracted between 2016 and 2022 include, Olam Feed and Hatchery Mill, Mahindra Tractors Assembly Plant, OCP Fertilizer and Dangote Peugeot Automobiles.

The Executive Secretary of KADIPA, Malam Khalil Nur Khalil, who made this known at a press briefing last Wednesday, added that the 7th edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest 7.0) will hold from 13th to 15th October.

Malam Khalil recalled that KADIPA has been organizing KadInvest since 2016, adding that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper