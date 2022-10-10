NAF Airstrikes Kill Terror Kingpin, Ali Dogo, 30 Others In Kaduna





A terrorist kingpin, Ali Dogo, a.k.a Yellow, and 30 of his fighters have been killed in airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on October 8, 2022 at a location in Kaduna State.

Military sources said Yellow and his fighters had fled from Niger State to one Alhaji Gwarzo’s house at Yadi in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State for safety.

He said Yellow fled following continued NAF aircraft bombardment on his location in Niger State.

“Unfortunately for Yellow and his fighters, while they were having a meeting, NAF aircraft struck Alhaji Gwarzo’s house leaving everybody in the building neutralised including Yellow.”

He said similar strikes on same day targeted against terrorists at a location 33nm Northwest of Mando in Kaduna State were also undertaken.

“Following credible intelligence of terrorists leaders and their foot soldiers converging under tree covers at the location for a meeting, the location was struck with several terrorists killed,” he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper