National Honours: Northern Youths Laud Irabor On CFR Award





The Northern Youths Coalition (NYC) has congratulated the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, on the planned conferment of National Honours in the rank of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on him.

The Coalition said the CDS has distinguished himself with his total commitment to the cause of a peaceful Nigeria.

NYC in a press release on Sunday said Gen. Irabor has shown frankness, dedication and sincerity in the task of heading the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The group said the recent release of the remaining abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers was a testimony that the Armed Forces under Gen. Irabor was committed to the protection of lives of the citizens.

According to the group, “We are gladden that our brothers and sisters who were abducted are now back home. Our Armed Forces refused to give in and give up in their rescue.

“Importantly, they came out alive from the den of their abducters. This is historical. We have almost given up that they may be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper