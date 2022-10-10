Nigeria, Egypt Trade Conference Opens In Cairo





The maiden edition of Nigeria–Egypt Trade Conference and Exhibition (NETCE) will begin on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Cairo, Egyptian capital city.

The two-day conference is jointly organised by the Nigeria-Egypt Cultural and Socio-Economic Forum (NECSEF) in collaboration with the Embassy of Nigeria in Cairo, Egyptian African Businessmen’s Association (EABA) under the auspices of the Government of Egypt.

According to a statement by Executive Assistant to the President, NECSEF, Abdul-Razaq Saliu Musa, the conference will bring together government ministers, governors, ambassadors from Nigeria and Egypt along with over 300 delegates, visitors and exhibitors.

According to him, over the course of two days in the ancient city of Cairo, businessmen and women from Africa’s two largest economies will engage in Business-to-Business sessions, exchange ideas and attend exhibitions from participating Nigerian and Egyptian companies, showcasing their products and services.

He said an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper