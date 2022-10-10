Tinubu/Shettima: Northern Christian, Muslim Leaders Seek Alternative Candidate





Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Christian and Muslim leaders in the Northern part of the country have united against religious and divisive tendencies in the polity.

The meeting of the northern leaders across religious lines followed the resolve of Christians leaders within the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, to work with their Muslim counterparts in the North, to adopt one of the presidential candidates in a bid to defeat the same-faith presidential ticket of the APC.

The resolution was contained in a communique jointly signed by a former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State and former Minister of Water Resources during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, Hon. Mukhtar Shagari and Hon. Dogara.

The communique was the outcome of a consultative meeting and dialogue between Northern APC Christian…





Source: Leadership Newspaper