Ukrainian Varsity Awards NCoS Controller Honorary Doctorate Degree





The Lviv University of Business and Law, Ukraine, has conferred Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) in Public Administration on Lydia Abraham Dauda, a controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), for her diligence to duties and humanitarian services.

The award was part of the University’s pursuit in advancing its international collaborative programmes toward encouraging excellence, which involves acknowledging the contributions of respected and distinguished men and women who have made outstanding contributions in academics, politics, business administration, cultural exchange, religion and humanitarian services worldwide.

Presenting the degree in a ceremony held in Abuja, the country representative for the Ukrainian Lviv University of Business and Law, Dr Cliff Ogbede lauded the Niger state born officer, for her contributions to the development and welfare of personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service, having described her as a woman with a heart for service who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper