ValueJet Begins Inaugural Flight Operations In Nigeria





The management of Value Jet Airline has commenced maiden commercial local flight operations.

The inaugural flights took off on Monday 10, October 2022 at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal 2, Ikeja, to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Asaba and Jos.

The routes will continue daily with plans to introduce more routes and frequency when its fourth and fifth aircraft arrive.

The airline made the disclosures during its launch party in Lagos, where its management emphasised that it will be a hybrid carrier offering both low-cost and legacy options for everyone to fly.

Chairman of ValueJet, Mr. Kunle Soname, is also the founder of Bet9ja.

During the inaugural reception, he remarked that the airline was no stranger to the industry and would base its services on the need for the right pricing.

He also used the opportunity to thank the passengers for being part of history with the inaugural flight CRJ 900 90-seater recording above 97% patronage.

“ValueJet is hardly a stranger…





Source: Leadership Newspaper