APC Professionals Make Members Tinubu-Shettima Campaign





As intense political campaigns for the 2023 general elections commence, the leadership of All Progressives Professionals Council has called on all members of the party to be ambassadors of the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in order to win the polls convincingly.

The national director-general of the council, Seyi Bamigbade made the call in Adamawa during the flag off of the council’s empowerment scheme targeted at artisans and professionals with Tuition Free Scholarship.

He said the scheme is part of the council’s nationwide project to empower 180,000 Nigerians with means of livelihood and access to economic activities.

Bamigbade in a statement he personally signed added that, “Beneficiaries are to be trained in various vocational areas, including ICT, catering, interior decoration and event planning, plumbing and others.





