CVR: INEC Deletes 2.7m Double Registrants, Says PVCs Ready Nov





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) will be made available by November, 2022.

The nation’s electoral body also revealed that 2.7 million double registrations were also deleted from the Voters Register in order to make it credible.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who said this at a National Endowment for Democracy event in Washington DC, United States, said about 50 per cent of the new PVCs were ready, but yet to be distributed to collection centres.

He also raised concerns about the rising level of insecurity across the country, saying the Commission has its “fingers crossed”.

“It is a perennial issue because, at the end of the day, it is not new but the dimension of the insecurity is new in the sense that in the past, it was localised or confined to a particular part of the country – the North-East but now, it is more widespread.

“We are keeping our eyes, particularly, on the North-West and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper