Expect More Flooding In North-Central, South-Eastern States – NiMet





The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said that States in the North-Central and South-Eastern zones of Nigeria should brace up for more flooding.

The director-general of NiMet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, stated this on the sideline of the ongoing Hydro-meteorological status and outlook system (HydroSOS) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The director-general while speaking on the current flood impact across the country, said though flooding as a result of rainfall may have reached its peak, flooding as a result of opening of dams and other water holding facilities would still affect States in North-Central and South-East.

He said: “You remember, we issued the forecast in February and we followed up with the monthly updates that we’re going to have above normal rainfall in most part of the country. So in terms of the rainfall induced floods, we have seen the peak but remember we told you that this rainwater gets collected into the reservoirs and dams, and whenever they are filled, it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper