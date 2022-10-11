IMF To Federal Govt: Strengthen Auditor General’s Office To Tackle Corruption





The International Monetary Fund has called on the government to empower the office of the Auditor General as part of efforts to curb corruption in the country and make public office holders more accountable.

Government officials in the country have in recent times been accused of corruption which according to the IMF is a contributor to fragility of the system. Speaking at the Analytical Corner on “Fragile States and Corruption—Towards an Enhanced IFI Engagement”, Sebastiaan Pompe of the IMF Legal Department, noted that while Nigeria is not a fragile state, the country remains on the borderline of fragility.

Pompe who defined a fragile state as one that has a weak policy and institutional assessments, the presence of United Nations peacekeeping missions, and conflict related deaths, noted that that while Nigeria continues to face challenges, it had emerged out of fragility.

“Corruption is central to fragility. Nigeria is not a fragile state, it had been a fragile state,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper