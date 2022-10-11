Police Arrest Bandit, Gun Runners In Kaduna





Kaduna State Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to be a kidnapper, gun runner and arms dealer along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway and other locations, recovering an assault rifle, two rifle magazines and over 521 live ammunitions from the suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Mondah, said the suspects have made confessional statements, which were helping the Police in their investigations.

According to DSP Jalige, the suspects and all exhibits have been taken into custody while the Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, had directed for intensive investigation with the view to arresting and prosecuting the suppliers and the users of the incriminating items.

The statement reads, “In its continuous and consistent commitment to curb violent crimes within Kaduna State, the Police Command had on the 2nd October, 2022 at about 1330hrs while acting on an actionable intelligence around Sabon Gaya…





Source: Leadership Newspaper