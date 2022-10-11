Police Arrest Harrysong Over Alleged Threat To Life, Defamation





Musician Harry Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has been arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Harrysong was arrested in Lagos State on Tuesday morning.

It was gathered that Harrysong was picked up on his arrival in Nigeria on Tuesday at the Airport by Police operatives.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the musician’s arrest.

Hundeyin said Harryson was picked up by operatives of the Command over a petition against him.

“I cannot tell you much now but I can confirm to you that he was arrested this morning and it is in continuation with our investigation that emanated from a petition against him,” he said.

Although he didn’t provide further details or who wrote the petition against the singer, but the arrest may not be unconnected to his running battle with music executive, Soso Soberekon.

Harrysong had recently accused Soberekon of sending armed robbers to kill him in his home in Port Harcourt, Rivers…







Source: Leadership Newspaper