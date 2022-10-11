Why Imo Radio Staff Is Still In DSS Custody – Imo Govt





The Imo State Government has thrown more light on why the Department of State Services (DSS) was still keeping in its custody a staff of the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Casmir Chinonye Uzomah.

It will be recalled that in the past few days, the social media have been awash with calls for the release of Uzomah, who was arrested by the DSS for airing on the IBC radio station, Orient FM, what it called a libellous song against the State governor, Hope Uzodimma, while on duty at the radio station, on August 4, 2022.

The Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the DSS wanted to ensure that investigation into the reason why Uzomah was detained is not jeopardised.

“Some of those ignorantly calling for his release have gone far enough to baselessly claim that he was detained on the orders of the state government,” Emelumba said in a statement.

He added: “For the avoidance of doubt, neither Imo State government nor Imo Broadcasting Corporation…





Source: Leadership Newspaper