2023: Political Parties, CSOs Alert On Sinister Plans To Deactivate BVAS, Others





Opposition political parties in Nigeria, civil society organisations (CSOs), and Ethnic Youth leaders, have raised the alarm over a plot to force the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop the electronic transmission of election results and deactivate the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) in the 2023 general election.

The opposition parties, CSOs, and ethnic groups disclosed this at a joint press conference held in Abuja, attended by the Labour Party, PDP, AA, ADC, APP, and other registered and deregistered political parties.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who read the speech, alleged that there was immense pressure on the leadership of the INEC to deactivate the BIVAS from the server.

According to him, the pressure has been resisted by INEC, hence the plot by some governors to allegedly commence another plot to cause a leadership change in the electoral management body which will consume top officials…





Source: Leadership Newspaper