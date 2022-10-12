Adebise Hails Staff Participation As Wema Bank Ends Wemalympics 2022





The managing director/chief executive officer of Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise, has commended the staff of the bank for their turnout at this year’s Wemalympics.

Over the weekend, the bank hosted the fifth edition of its annual sports competition for employees across the different regions of the bank, known as Wemalympics.

In a statement, the bank said that the sporting event is arguably the largest internal sports events for employees organised by a bank or corporate body in Nigeria.

According to the statement, ‘‘Through Wemalympics, Wema Bank not only encourages collaboration and staff engagement, but promotes fitness and mental wellbeing of employees among other benefits. Featuring sporting disciplines such as football, table tennis, arm wrestling, scrabble and chess, this year’s event saw the Southwest Region emerge overall winners. The event, which held at the UNILAG Sports Complex on October 8, 2022, had over 1,000 members of staff and their families in attendance, drawing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper