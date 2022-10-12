ASUU Strike: Students Hail Gbajabiamila Over Intervention





The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West zone, has commended the concern and contribution of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, lawmakers and others on ending the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday, the leader of the zone, Com. Fiyinfoluwa Stephen Tegbe, said the situation of University education in Nigeria was in a state of dilemma and calls for serious intervention which was made readily available by Gbajabiamila and the APC presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“The virtuous interference of these scrupulous Nigerians depicted a great beauty of democratic leadership and will not go unacknowledged by Nigerian students. Nigerian students with high sense of humility treasure your involvement and contribution,” he said.

He also appreciated the opportunity given by ASUU leadership, led by Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper