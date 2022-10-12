Caritas Nigeria Urges Federal Govt To Retract National Water Bill





Caritas Nigeria, also known as Caritas Foundation Nigeria, has called on the federal government to retract the National Water Resources Bill.

The executive director of Caritas Nigeria, and the justice development and peace commission (JDPC), Rev. Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, said there is an urgent need for a comprehensive and holistic consultation with citizen groups across the board and states to ensure that every concerned section of the populace is offered the opportunity to express their concerns about the Bill.

Caritas in the statement explained that the bill which was introduced in 2020, grants the federal government direct control over surface and ground waters and further mandates individuals to obtain a license before they can access water.

He further said that the bill stated that the national water resources bill guarantees citizens the right to use water, guards against private ownership of water and, if signed into law,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper