CSO Pledges Neutrality In 2023 Elections





Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has pledged to be neutral in the 2023 general election.

CDD said there have been false accusations made in a recently disseminated article concerning their report on the coming elections.

In a statement issued by the director, Idayat Hassan, the CSO said the author of the article unfairly twisted CDD’s position on pending elections to some vacant seats at the Senate and House of Representatives by falsely asserting that the Centre for Democracy and Development was making excuses for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It said this unfortunate misrepresentation goes at odds with the position of the CDD which is already on public record.

“This statement has become necessary to ensure that the public is reassured about the independence, neutrality and impartiality of the CDD in the coming elections. Our work remains to serve as the ultimate catalyst in the transformation of the West African sub-contin





Source: Leadership Newspaper