Customs Hands Over 86 Impounded Drones To Navy





The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, handed over 86 units of forfeited drones to the Nigerian Navy in Abuja.

Presenting the drones, the Comptroller, NCS, Federal Capital Territory Command, Suleiman Bomoi, said the drones were intercepted and seized at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for lack of End User certificates.

He said the End User Certificate which is issued by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) was a requirement for purchase and import of the drones and other security items into the country.

Bomoi, who represented the Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), said the Service secured court forfeiture for the items before being handed over to the Nigerian Navy.

He said, “The drones are among the things that require End User certificate and the End User certificate is being issued by the National Security Adviser (NSA), so failure to have End User certificate we have to intercept the drones, seize the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper