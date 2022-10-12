Group Seeks Executive Order To Establish Nigerian Coast Guard





Provisionary Committee of the Proposed Nigerian Coast Guard (PCNCG) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to issue an executive order, to establish the Nigerian Coast Guard (NCG) pending the passage of its establishment bill currently before the Senate.

The call was made by the chairman of PCNCG, Noah Ichaba, in company of the group’s legal adviser, Barr. Rex Onyekachi Uzoegbu, at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

Ichaba who said the call became necessary given the place of the coast guard in Nigeria’s maritime domain, added that the country was losing its fair share of revenues at the nation’s seaports with the absence of coast guard as obtainable in other climes.

He said the Nigerian Coast Guard, if established, will enforce maritime laws, generate revenue, create jobs, promote economic well being, maritime security, aggregate peace and international prestige.

The PCNCG chairman noted that all has not been well with the way and manner in which the Nigerian Navy, NIMASA…





Source: Leadership Newspaper