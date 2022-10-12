



FinTech company, Kuda Tech, has said its new offering, “Kuda Business” being offered by its Nigerian subsidiary, Kuda MFB, will provide the needed boost to freelancers and entrepreneurs of micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs).

The company made this assertion at the launch of the product in Lagos on 10th October, 2022.

Head of Banking Products and Partnerships of Kuda MFB, Nosa Oyegun, said “Kuda Business will assist small-scale business owners overcome some of their many challenges.

“It is the answer to some of the most basic challenges that freelancers and MSMEs face in the management of their businesses, especially in the areas of invoicing, making and receiving payments, and general management of their business outfits. Kuda Business is an all-in-one manager that lets customers send invoices, pay several bills to different individuals and corporate entities easily without having to switch apps.”

He also listed some of the enablement Kuda Business…





Source: Leadership Newspaper