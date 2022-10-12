Rivers Christian Leaders To Honour Ibiyeomie At 60





Christian leaders in Rivers State, under the aegis of Concerned Rivers Clerics (CRC), have said they would honour renowned Port Harcourt-based cleric, Pastor David Ibiyeomie on his 60th birthday anniversary celebration.

Ibiyeomie, who is the senior pastor of one of the fastest growing new generation religious organisations in Nigeria, Salvation Ministries, hails from Bolo Community in Ogu/Bolo local government area of Rivers State.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, CRC convener, Reverend Minaibi Dagogo-Jack, called on all indigenes and residents of the state to join in the celebration of the religious leader on October 18, 2022.

Dagogo-Jack, who is also chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), said the occasion will afford the people of the state to appreciate God Almighty for giving them a son like Ibiyeomie.

He said, “We have call you here to appreciate God Almighty for the life of our son, one of us and one of our leaders, Pastor David Ibiyeomie,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper