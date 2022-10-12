Stop Mounting Pressure On Judiciary, CJN Tells Politicians





The newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has pleaded with politicians in the country to stop mounting pressures on the judiciary.

He spoke to State House correspondents after his inauguration at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

According to him, politicians and citizens alike should allow the judiciary perform its functions to its optimal best, stressing the dynamism of the law.

He also assured never to let Nigerians down with his appointment by improving the judiciary.

He said, “law is not static and that’s why you have seen that the National Assembly continued to amend the laws and it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available. We shall continue to do justice, if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any pressure.

“Like you can see all of them are here with me, as they were when I was sworn-in in acting capacity. With their support, we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper