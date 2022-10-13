146 Petroleum Tankers Arrive Abuja As Lokoja Flood Recedes





The fuel queues being experienced in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and its environs is set to disappear as about 146 petroleum trucks have arrived Abuja following the receding of the flood that affected vehicular movement in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The group executive director, Downstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, Engr Adeyemi Adetunji, confirmed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said in addition to the arrival of the 146 trucks, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has also intervened with the rehabilitation of 10 sections of the damaged Bida-Minna Road in Niger State.

He stated further that as a result of the reduction in the water levels, trucks have continued to arrive the depot for onward dispatches of petrol.

According to him, products delivery to other parts of the country were also continuing with improved vehicular movements northwards.

He said, “We want to inform the general public that more petroleum trucks have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper