2023: We Won’t Accept Questionable Votes From Inaccessible Areas, Ayu Tells Federal Govt





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has said that the party will no longer accept questionable harvests of votes from inaccessible areas.

He further counselled the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government against compromising the integrity of the 2023 general elections, declaring that the nation’s major opposition party does not want to be short-changed again.

A statement by the special adviser to the national chairman on media and communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, said Ayu stated this on Thursday while receiving the European Union Election Exploratory Mission to Nigeria, led by Mrs. Mette Bakken, at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

The PDP national chairman called on the European Union to send a high-level and large-sized observer mission to Nigeria to observe and monitor the 2023 general elections, especially given that Nigeria is a very populous country with a very large landmass.

He said: “We are prepared as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper