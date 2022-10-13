ASUU Strike Affecting Animals Welfare, Call It Off Now – Activist





The protracted strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has continued to elicit barrage of reactions from Nigerians.

An animals rights activist, Dr Shehu Abdulkadir Zailani, has lamented that the strike by the University teachers does not only affect the students alone but pet animals too such as cats residing in the shut institutions.

Zailani, who is the vice president of Animal Welfare Society of Nigeria (AWSON), made the revelation on Thursday in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP.

He said many of the cats in the University communities were starving and losing weight due to absence of students at hostels to feed them.

“After the 15th recently concluded Ahmadu Bello University Alumni Association Annual General Assembly, as usual I drove through the Samaru campus at night meeting just some few individuals on the premises.

“However, the most conspicuous of all that I saw was a clowder of cats at the front of Amina Hall, and I asked my friend what…





Source: Leadership Newspaper