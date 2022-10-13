Man Strangles Wife To Death, Prepares Body As Electrocuted Corpse In Ogun





Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a middle-aged man identified as Oluranti Badejo, who allegedly strangled his wife to death, but later prepared her corpse as being electrocuted.

The 51-year-old Badejo, who resided at Orimerunmu quarters in the Mowe Ibafo axis of the Obafemi-Owode local government area of the State, allegedly snuffed life out of his 40-year-old wife, Folashade Badejo, during a scuffle between the two of them over minor disagreement.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Abeokuta, the state capital, said Badejo was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint lodged with the Police at the Mowe Divisional Headquarters by the younger sister of the deceased.

Oyeyemi stated that the suspect, having realised the gravity of his crime, later used hot iron to burn parts of Folashade’s lifeless body in order to make people believe that she was electrocuted.

The PPRO further…





Source: Leadership Newspaper