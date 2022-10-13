Police Kill 2 Bandits, Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recovers AK47 In Kaduna





The Kaduna State Police Command said it has recorded another tactical milestone in its relentless onslaught against criminal elements in the State with the killing of two bandits and recovery of one AK47 riffle and live ammunitions on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Muhammed Jalige, on Thursday, said the “Command at about 0800hours of 12th October, 2022 received an information that some heavily armed bandits in large numbers were sighted around Idasso area of Kidandan in Galadimawa District of Giwa LGA on a mission to commit atrocity against law abiding citizens.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Command immediately mobilized a nearby crack squad to advance to the location in a bid to thwart their nefarious mission. The resilient officers on getting to the area engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle and successfully neutralized two bandits while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

“An immediate search of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper