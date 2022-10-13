Sanwo-Olu Signs Lagos Wealth Fund Bill, Unveils 30 Years Devt Plans





The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday signed the Lagos State Wealth Fund (LSWF) bill and the Lagos State Civil Bill which will be sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly to be passed into law.

This is even as the state officially launched its 30-year development plan which will be implemented between 2022 and 2052.

Speaking on the signing of the two bills, at the closing ceremony of Ehingbeti Summit 2022 in Lagos yesterday, the governor noted that, they are critical and germane to the future development of the state, while enhancing ease of doing business in Lagos.

The Lagos Wealth Fund Bill, he said, signals the commencement of the state sub-sovereign green bond that will create sustainable wealth to government and the people of Lagos.

Stating that the fund will allow the state create a wealth reserve that will be instrumental to delivering of infrastructure, he added that the fund will prevent Lagos revenue from external shock and make the state the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper