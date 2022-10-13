Senate Passes N66bn 2022 Police Trust Fund Budget





The Senate yesterday passed the N65.9 billion budget of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPFTF) for the year 2022.

The amount is made up of personnel expenditure of N948.8 million; total overhead costs of N8.85 billion and total capital expenditure of N56.099 billion.

The Senate passed the budget after it considered and adopted the harmonised report of its Committee on Police Affairs and that of the House of Representatives.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika identified the revenue sources for the proposed budget as; 0.5 per cent of the total revenue accrued to the federation account that amounts to N52.57 billion; 0.5 per cent of total VAT at N11.72 billion; 0.05 per cent of Net Profit of Companies in Nigeria – N1.145 billion and aids, grants donations etc at N470.25 million.

Explaining the reason why the Fund was not able to implement its 2021 budget, Jika attributed it to a court case filed by the River State…





Source: Leadership Newspaper