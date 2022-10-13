Stanel Group CEO Uzochukwu, Lieutenant Gov Of Virginia Earle-Sears, Meet At US Summit





The chairman/CEO of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has expressed great honour to be with the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, Winsome Earle-Sears, at Liberty University, United States.

Dr. Uzochukwu was among other business leaders that represented African continent to speak on relationship between African CEOs and US CEOs at a recent Summit in the US.

According to a statement by the University authorities, the conversation which was centered on Investment Opportunity in Africa, “Will be a real time for CEOs from both continents to meet each other and discuss their real time needs and use each other’s network to make deals happen.”

After the event which ended on October 7, 2021, Uzochukwu wrote on his verified Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, “I am honoured to be with the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia @winsomesears at the largest Christian University in the world @libertyuniversity, USA🇺🇸

“We are joining a select number of business leaders across the

Source: Leadership Newspaper