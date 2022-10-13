Why Ethiopia Airline Emerged Successful Bidder For Nigeria Air – Federala Govt





The federal government has explained that Ethiopian airline was chosen ahead of others as successful bidder to manage its new national carrier – Nigeria air, in order to open air sky, open market and promote intra-African business.

Stakeholders had condemned the recently announced stake of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria’s national carrier, when the federal government said Ethiopian Airlines as the core investor and technical partner.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika who disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa said it was to open air sky, open market and promote intra-African business.

According to him, it was very premature for him to answer because they were in the process of putting together the full business case that will be approved by the Federal Executive Council ‘shortly before the airline will kick off.

He said there is an EU agenda 2063, which seeks…





Source: Leadership Newspaper