BREAKING: ASUU Suspends 8-month-old Strike





The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has suspended its eight-month-old industrial action conditionally.

This was disclosed by a member of the Union’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in the early hours of Friday.

The union decided to suspend the strike during a meeting of its leadership that started on Thursday night and lasted into Friday.

The meeting was called by the Union to determine its next line of action after its state branches met over the Court of Appeal ruling last week.

The Court of Appeal had ordered ASUU to suspend the strike before its appeal of the National Industrial Court ruling ordering lecturers to resume work can be heard.

Details Later….





Source: Leadership Newspaper