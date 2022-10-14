Export4Survival Project: NEPC Deepens Partnership With MDAs





The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said it has deepened its partnership with agencies of government to create awareness for its Export4Survival campaign project in 36 states of the federation as part of strategic collaboration to promote the export of Made-in-Nigerian products as a viable means of economic growth, poverty alleviation, industrial development, employment generation and boosting the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Executive director, NEPC, Ezra Yakusak, who dropped this hint at a media retreat organised for members of Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria, (CICAN), in Abuja, yesterday, said the collaboration is tailored towards rejuvenating the nation’s fragile economy in the wake of dwindling revenue from crude oil.

Yakusak further said the retreat with the theme: “Diversification of the Economy: The Role of NEPC,” “further provides a veritable platform for informing the public of the agency’s resolve to change the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper